Fadnavis to take oath as CM on Thursday, no clarity on Shinde's role

Mumbai: After over two weeks of intense negotiations, BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis is set to be sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday at a grand ceremony in Azad Maidan here, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.

In addition to Fadnavis, two deputy chief ministers, including NCP leader Ajit Pawar, will also take their oaths during the event in south Mumbai.

While the formation of the government under Fadnavis is confirmed, uncertainty remains regarding whether outgoing chief minister Eknath Shinde will be included in the new ministry.

Fadnavis, 54, emerged as the frontrunner for the coveted post following the BJP's strong showing in the recent assembly elections, securing 132 seats in the 288-member house.

On Wednesday, Fadnavis, joined by Shinde and Pawar, met with state Governor CP Radhakrishnan to formally stake claim to form the government, presenting letters of support from coalition partners, including the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

Following this meeting, the governor extended an invitation for Fadnavis to lead the new government. This is for the third time that the BJP leader, an MLA from Nagpur, will be sworn-in as chief minister of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis expressed his hope for Shinde's participation, stating he had requested that Shinde join the government. However, Shinde indicated that updates on his role would be provided to the media later on Wednesday.

In a bid to reassure Shinde, Fadnavis told reporters after meeting the Governor, "The Chief Minister's post is a technical arrangement. All three of us will work together unitedly."

He also recounted details from a recent meeting with Shinde at the Chief Minister's official residence, emphasising that both the Shiv Sena and Mahayuti members wish for Shinde's involvement in the new government.

"I have full faith that he will be with us," he added.

Shinde had been staying in Thane citing health issues, which had fuelled speculation about potential discord within the Mahayuti alliance.

However, he returned to Mumbai on Tuesday, indicating a possible resolution to the concerns surrounding his role in the new government.

At the legislature party meeting held in Vidhan Bhawan earlier in the day, former Gujarat CM and BJP’s central observer Vijay Rupani announced that Fadnavis has been unanimously elected the BJP legislature party leader.

Speaking at the meeting, BJP’s central observer and Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the “double engine government” in the state and the Centre will boost development.

Fadnavis thanked the BJP legislators for reposing trust in him, adding that the thumping victory of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the November 20 assembly elections was due to the mantra of “Ek hai toh safe hai” given by PM Modi.

At the Vidhan Bhawan meeting, senior state BJP leader Chandrakant Patil proposed the name of Fadnavis as the legislature party leader.

Speaking to reporters at Raj Bhavan, Fadnavis said, “I met Eknath Shinde yesterday and told him that it is the wish of both the Shiv Sena and Mahayuti members that he should be with us in this government. I have full faith that he will be with us.”

At the Raj Bhavan press conference on Wednesday, when a reporter asked Shinde if he and Ajit Pawar would be sworn in as deputy CMs at Azad Maidan, Shinde replied, “Let’s wait till evening. The oath ceremony is tomorrow (Thursday).”

Pawar butted in, quipping, “Inka to shaam tak pata chalega. Main to shapath le raha hoon. He (Shinde) will figure it out by this evening. I’m the one taking the oath.”

“I am happy that at this place around two and a half years ago, Fadnavis had recommended my name that I should become the CM. Now, we have given a letter of recommendation from Shiv Sena for Fadnavis to become CM. This government is being formed in a healthy atmosphere. I congratulate Devendra ji and wish him the best,” Shinde said.

The BJP achieved remarkable success in the November 20 Maharashtra elections, securing 132 out of the 288 assembly seats in the state, marking its best performance in the state so far.

Together with its allies Shiv Sena and NCP, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats.

BJP leader Prasad Lad said the swearing-in ceremony will be a grand affair with nearly 42,000 attendees.

"PM Modi, nine to ten Union ministers, and 19 chief ministers and deputy chief ministers will attend the ceremony," he said.

Special arrangements have been made to accommodate 40,000 BJP supporters and a separate seating arrangement made for 2,000 VVIPs, including leaders from various religions, he said.

More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for security during the swearing-in ceremony, an official said.

At least 3,500 police personnel and 520 officers have been deployed for security arrangements, the official said.

A platoon of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and Quick Response Team (QRT), Riots Control Team, Delta, Combat teams and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have also been deployed, he said.

Security arrangements have also been made considering the traffic congestion on roads leading to Azad Maidan, and 280 personnel of the traffic wing, including senior police officials, will ensure smooth vehicular movement, he said.