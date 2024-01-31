Fadnavis unveils `Police Didi' video series of Nagpur cops

Nagpur, Jan 30 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday unveiled a series of videos created by Nagpur City Police under the Police Didi initiative.

The initiative seeks to reach out to and communicate with school-going girls, parents and teachers about identifying, preventing and responding to threats of sexual offenses, harassment and abuse.

"The educational videos are not only informative but also tailored to resonate with their target audience. Nagpur Police believes in collaboration while addressing societal challenges. We are determined to combat human trafficking and will keep working towards achieving our goal," said Joint Commissioner of Police Aswati Dorje.

The videos will be distributed across platforms including social media, schools, and community centres.

"By educating the people, we aim to create a safe environment for women, children and everyone. Staying vigilant and well-informed is crucial for citizens to prevent crime," police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said. PTI CLS KRK