Fadnavis urges BMC chief to drop first-attempt pass condition for recruitment

Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday requested the Mumbai municipal commissioner to drop the recruitment condition that a candidate must have cleared Class 10 and graduation exams in the first attempt.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country's richest civic body, is expected to fill up 2,000 vacancies for various positions shortly.

The civic body is, however, facing criticism over the long list of eligibility criteria it has come out with.

"One of the conditions for recruitment is that the candidate should have cleared the 10th and graduation examinations in the first attempt. You may be aware that some bright students, due to some family-related or unavoidable reasons, can not clear such exams in the first attempt," Fadnavis wrote in a letter to BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

"They feel that such a condition is unjust. Such conditions should be dropped from the recruitment procedure," the letter said.

Notably, the former chief minister posted the letter on X (formerly Twitter).

The BMC is currently under an administrator (commissioner) as elections to the civic body are pending for more than two years. PTI ND KRK