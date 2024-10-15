Fadnavis urges voters to give 'strong mandate' to Mahayuti for Maharashtra's development

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the state awaits a "strong mandate" to the Mahayuti alliance in the next month's assembly elections for its development.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the Maharashtra assembly elections. While voting will take place on November 20, the results will be announced on November 23.
In a message on X, Fadnavis said, "The biggest festival of democracy was announced today. Diwali is known as a festival of lights, and we shall celebrate another such day on November 23. Maharashtra awaits your blessings and strong mandate for development." "Under BJP's leadership, massive victory was recorded in the 2014 and 2019 (assembly elections). Let us all come together and celebrate Mahayuti's mega victory on November 23. Participate in large numbers in this festival of democracy," he said.
The Mahayuti alliance comprises the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar-helmed NCP, while Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), Shawar Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Congress form the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). PTI ND NP