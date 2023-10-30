Fadnavis' video a ploy to divert attention from Maratha quota agitation: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday alleged the old video of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announcing that he will return to helm the state was probably aimed at diverting the attention from the indefinite fast being observed by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange.

Advertisment

An editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana said Fadnavis has the "solution" to ensure that "illegal" chief minister Eknath Shinde, who is facing disqualification proceedings as an MLA, remains in power, but he has no plan to save the life of Jarange.

"It seems the Maharashtra government's priority is to retain power in the state, the Saamana said. This government is seemingly not concerned about the life of the Maratha youth who are demanding reservation and observing hunger protests,” it said.

Members of the Maratha community have been agitating for the reservation in government jobs and education. Jarange has been observing fast since October 25.

Advertisment

Fadnavis on Saturday said CM Shinde will retain his post even if he is disqualified and gets elected as an MLC.

Targeting Fadnavis, 'Saamana' said he seems to have a "shop" of providing solutions and engaging in settlements.

"He has even devised a solution to get CM Shinde elected to the Maharashtra legislative council if the latter gets disqualified as an MLA. Fadnavis has a plan to save Shinde but he has no solution for addressing the Maratha quota demand,” it said.

Advertisment

On Friday, Maharashtra BJP posted a 2019 video of former CM Fadnavis announcing that he will return to helm the state, prompting speculation in political circles.

“This video appears to be a tactic to divert attention from the protest launched by Manoj Jarange for the Maratha reservation. Fadnavis' explanation about the video clip is ridiculous. The Maratha quota issue is spreading like fire, and the state government is bewildered," the editorial said.

"People are questioning the ministers in the state by trying to grab their collars. The ministers are witnessing a ruckus by Maratha quota protesters. Four persons have died by suicide during protests for the quota demand, but the government cannot find any solution," it said.

Advertisment

The Sena (UBT) mouthpiece further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about Sharad Pawar's tenure as Union agriculture minister in Shirdi but he did not utter a word on Jarange's fast or the quota agitation.

Saamana also objected to Fadnavis' reported claim of being a soft target because he is a Brahmin.

“The people in Maharashtra never opposed Fadnavis because of his caste, and he never faced any protest based on it. He became the chief minister of Maharashtra (in 2014) because of PM Modi. People got agitated against him (Fadnavis) because he was a conspirator. Fadnavis has himself destroyed his image and leadership through his deeds,” the editorial claimed. PTI ND GK NSK