Nashik, Jun 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday arrived in Nashik where he is scheduled to chair a meeting for the preparation of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held here in 2027.

Seers from 13 akhadas and representatives of various agencies concerned will attend the meeting.

Later, Fadnavis will attend a programme at the Maharashtra Environmental Engineering Training and Research Academy (MEETRA) at Nashik Road. PTI COR GK