Fadnavis visits Shivraj Patil's house

Latur, Dec 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday afternoon visited veteran Congress leader Shivraj Patil's residence 'Devghar' here to offer condolences to his family.

Patil (90), who served as Lok Sabha Speaker and was Union Home Minister during the 26/11 attacks, passed away at his hometown Latur in Maharashtra on Friday morning. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said Shivraj Patil served in both national and Maharashtra politics. He widely regarded as a "Rajyogi", the chief minister added.

From municipal council president to Speaker, his journey was one of rare distinction, and throughout he remained "ajatshatru", a leader without enemies, the CM said. PTI COR KRK