Fadnavis visits Tulja Bhavani temple, reviews restoration work at shrine

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday visited the revered Tulja Bhavani temple in Dharashiv district and reviewed the ongoing restoration and repairs at the shrine, an official said.

The CM said a plan to redevelop the temple premises has been prepared, and some “technical aspects” would be added to it. “Funds will also be provided for the redevelopment project,” he said.

The 12th-century temple dedicated to Goddess Tulja Bhavani is located at Tuljapur and draws a large number of devotees from across the state and outside. The state’s archaeological department maintains it.

During his visit, Fadnavis went to the Bhavani Mandap, Shivaji Maharaj entry gate and the key temple of Goddess Tulja Bhavani, where he reviewed the conservation efforts, a shrine official said.

The CM was also given a presentation about the restoration work, the official said, adding that Fadnavis later headed to Pandharpur, another temple town in Solapur district, in a helicopter.

Meanwhile, the temple has received 11 gold biscuits worth about Rs 1 crore from an anonymous devotee, an official said.

Every week, the temple’s donation boxes are opened under CCTV surveillance on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The gold biscuits, each weighing 100 grams, were found in one of the donation boxes when it was opened on Friday, said the official from the charity commissioner’s office. PTI AW NR