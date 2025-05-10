Fadnavis welcomes India-Pakistan ceasefire

Ujjain (MP), May 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday welcomed the India-Pakistan ceasefire but refused to give an official comment, saying he was not aware of the entire development.

“It is a good thing. I can't speak about it officially as I don't have all the information. I was on tour when I learnt about the ceasefire. I’ll speak about it after getting all the information,” he told reporters here after being told about the development.

He said India has become powerful and has demonstrated its abilities under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The Maharashtra CM offered prayers at the famous Mahakal temple in Ujjain.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced in New Delhi that the directors general of military operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan had agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday.

The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" following talks mediated by America. PTI LAL NR