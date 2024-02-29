Failure to prevent sewer discharge into freshwater drain: NGT warns Delhi govt, others of fine

New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi government and two others to file their response on why environmental compensation should be not imposed on them for their failure to prevent sewer being discharged into a stormwater drain.

Advertisment

The NGT was hearing a matter regarding the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) joining the sewer line to a stormwater drain in South Delhi, from the Shivalik, Lal Gumbad and Panchsheel Park areas under the Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency to the Shahpur Jat area in the Greater Kailash constituency.

According to the plea, the fresh water in the stormwater drain, which is flowing towards Khel Gaon, is being polluted, resulting in health hazards.

The tribunal formed a panel in March last year with the South Delhi district magistrate (DM) as the nodal agency and directed it to file a report after taking appropriate remedial action.

Advertisment

A bench of NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava took note of a DJB report dated February 24, according to which the sewer is still flowing into the stormwater and no effective action has been taken by the board for more than three years.

"Hence, we give an opportunity to all the respondents concerned to argue on the next date of hearing on the issue of violation of the environmental norms by them and as to why environmental compensation be not imposed upon them," the bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad, said.

The respondents in the matter include the DJB, the South Delhi DM and the Delhi government.

In an order passed on Monday, the tribunal directed the authorities concerned to file their response within four weeks.

The matter has been posted on May 6 for further proceedings. PTI MNR RC