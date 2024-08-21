FAIMA moves SC seeking interim protection for doctors

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) A doctors' association has moved the Supreme Court seeking interim protection for doctors till the recommendations of the National Task Force (NTF) constituted by the Court are implemented.

Seeking intervention in the ongoing proceedings before the apex court, the plea filed by Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) contended that doctors have often been subjected to alleged instances of violence and threat to their safety and security.

"It is of utmost importance that there is adequate representation from the Resident doctors since they are experience the real time problems on a routine basis and may be in a position to offer a real time solution to these problems. Involvement of the resident doctors will ensure that comprehensive guidelines are formed after holistic discussion with all stakeholders," the plea said while also seeking implementation of the Central Protection Act for the safety and security of the doctors.

The plea has sought installation of CCTV cameras in all sensitive areas, including hospital and hostel entrance and exit gates and the corridor areas.

The petition said health care workers are suffering from unhealthy working conditions and lack of safe working environment is violation of their fundamental right to work.

It has also sought compliance of the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013.

Amid spiralling nation-wide protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the top court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other health care professionals.