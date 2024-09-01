FAIMA raises concerns over electoral integrity, allegations of corruption in IMA

New Delhi , Sep 1 (PTI) The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) voiced concerns over the recent electoral process within the Indian Medical Association (IMA), alleging irregularities and potential corruption that could jeopardise the integrity of the esteemed organisation.

In a letter addressed to the chief election commissioner of the IMA on Sunday, FAIMA alleged that large sums of money were reportedly collected from members for nominations, yet several key positions within the IMA were filled without any election being conducted. This has sparked fears of undemocratic practices and raised questions about the transparency of the process, the letter said.

The letter also highlights the need to reconsider the role of Dr Ketan Desai as the Chief Patron of the IMA, stressing that his continued association could further tarnish the reputation of the organization.

FAIMA has called for an immediate investigation into these allegations and urged the chief election commissioner of IMA to take prompt action to address any irregularities.

"The Indian Medical Association has long been a symbol of ethical conduct and professionalism within the medical community. It is crucial that we maintain the highest standards of transparency and democracy within our organization to retain the trust and confidence of the members," the letter stated.

Responding to the letter, Dr R V Asokan, National President of the IMA, said, "This is an election dispute, and there is a redressal mechanism within the IMA itself where an aggrieved member can file a complaint. It will be dealt with according to the rules and bylaws of the IMA." "FAIMA is a separate organisation addressing the issues of resident doctors. They have their own rules and elections. We are not affiliated. They are an independent body. However some of the resident doctors might have become IMA members. As such they govern themselves and are independent, nothing to do with IMA," Dr Asokan said. PTI NSM PLB KVK KVK