Fair break out near temple fair in Indore; none hurt

Indore, Mar 9 (PTI) A fire broke out in an open space next to a temple where a fair was being held in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Saturday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred around 11.30 am in the Devguradiya area, about 14 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

The blaze did not spread as fire tenders stationed nearby for the temple fair quickly responded and doused the flames, Khudel police station in-charge Deepak Khatri told PTI.

The fire destroyed PVC pipes stored at the site by a gas company, and a probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the blaze, police said. PTI COR LAL ARU