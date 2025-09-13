Fair elections crucial to protect democracy: Gehlot

Jaipur, Sep 13 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday appealed to people to support the Congress' 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign, claiming that democracy will be under threat if free and fair elections are not ensured.

Speaking to reporters after a Congress meeting here, the former chief minister said party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have directed state units to hold meetings and mobilise people to sign memoranda highlighting "vote theft" by the BJP.

"If elections are not held fairly, democracy will be in danger in the country. Saving democracy is... the duty of every citizen. If vote theft is not stopped and the Election Commission fails to ensure free and fair polls, people will lose their right to vote," Gehlot claimed.

He urged people to actively take part in the Congress' statewide signature campaign against "vote theft" from September 15 to October 15.

"It is the responsibility of the common man to save their voting rights by joining this campaign and making it successful," Gehlot said.

On the alleged installation of additional cameras in the Rajasthan Assembly, he said it is a "very serious matter".

"The governor should order a probe into this matter," the Congress leader said.

The "vote theft" allegation was first raised by Gandhi at a press conference in Delhi on August 7. Pointing out irregularities in electoral rolls, the leader accused the Election Commission of favouring the BJP.

The Election Commission and the BJP have rejected the allegations.