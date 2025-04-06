Fair price shop dealer set on fire over old enmity in UP, two arrested

Balrampur (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) A fair price shop dealer sustained serious burn injuries after he was set on fire allegedly by two men here over old enmity, police said on Sunday.

The two accused have been arrested and are being interrogated, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday night in the Laliya police station area when the victim, Tarun Kumar Mishra, was sleeping in the verandah of his house, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Yogesh Kumar.

"Two men, identified as Lalu and Jhagru, poured diesel on Mishra and set him ablaze. Hearing his cries, Mishra's family members rushed to the spot but the accused had already fled," the ASP said.

Mishra was taken to the Shivpura community health centre, from where he was referred to the district hospital. Due to his critical condition, he was later shifted to Lucknow for advanced treatment, police said.

Based on a complaint by Mishra's son, an FIR was registered and the two accused were arrested. They are being interrogated, the ASP said.

"Strict action will be taken against those found guilty," he said.