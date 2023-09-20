Fair Price Shop in-charge in UP's Ballia tries to rape minor girl, arrested

Ballia (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) A fair price shop in-charge was arrested Wednesday for an alleged attempt to rape a 17-year-old girl from a village here, police said.

Advertisment

The girl had gone to buy ration from the government ration shop Monday afternoon, when Brij Kishor Gupta, the shop in-charge, molested her and tried to rape her, Bansdih Kotwali SHO Yogendra Singh said.

Gupta used abusive words for the girl and threatened her to not tell anyone about the incident, the SHO said.

He said a case has been registered at the girl's complaint against Gupta under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Police arrested Gupta from an intersection in Bansdih on Wednesday, the SHO said. PTI COR SAB VN VN