Fair price shop owners stage protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 2 (PTI) Owners and licence holders of fair price shops staged a protest in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday over various demands, including an increase in their profit by Rs 100 per quintal of food grains.

The Maharashtra Fair Price Shop Owners and Licence Holders' Association staged an agitation at the district collector's office here.

In a memorandum to the food and civil supplies department, the association said that the authorities should ensure that food grains transported from godowns are clean and supplied in jute sacks.

The association sought that the profit of owners and licence holders should be increased by Rs 100 per quintal of food grains.

They have also appealed that the process of e-KYC of customers should be continuous, and shops should be charged power tariffs at domestic rates. PTI AW ARU