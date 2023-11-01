Fair price shops in Gujarat on indefinite strike for assured monthly commission

Ahmedabad, Nov 1 (PTI) Fair price shops in Gujarat went on an indefinite strike on Wednesday, days ahead of Diwali festival, demanding a minimum monthly commission for all 17,000 shops and accusing the government of not implementing its earlier promise in this regard.

Advertisment

Food and Civil Supply Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya said adequate steps are being taken to ensure that ration-card holders are not excluded from the benefits of the subsidised food grains and other items distributed through these shops.

The Fair Price Shop Owners' Association claimed the government has not implemented the assured minimum monthly commission of Rs 20,000 as promised in September. The government had put a condition that the commission would be paid to only those shops which serve less than 300 ration card holders.

Fair shop owners have also raised a concern over a "weight disparity" of 1-2 kg per bag that caused them a financial loss and sought the government to resolve this issue.

Advertisment

"Even after two months, the government has not taken any action on its promise (regarding the commission). We are forced to take this step (strike). If the government cares for the public, why didn't it take any action in two months?" asked Gujarat Fair Price Shop Owners and Kerosene License Holder Association president Prahlad Modi.

Prahlad Modi is the brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Minister Bavaliya told reporters that an amount of Rs 3.53 crore has been paid as part of the payment of a minimum commission of Rs 20,000 as decided in September.

The fair price shop owners had announced a strike earlier also but it was withdrawn on the assurance given by the government to increase their commission.

" Ahead of the Diwali festival, the government has made arrangements in advance and distributed 95 per cent of food to 72.51 lakh beneficiary families in October 2023. The cardholders who were left behind in October will be given food grains in November," Bavaliya said. PTI KA PD NSK