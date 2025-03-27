Faith can also become basis of economy and livelihood: UP CM

Mirzapur(UP), Mar 27(PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that "faith can also become the basis of economy and livelihood." Addressing an event here to celebrate the eight years of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government in the state, Adityanath said, "Faith can also be the base of economy and livelihood. Maha Kaumbh has proved this." The CM said that the corridor around Maa Vindhyavasini Devi temple will attract lakhs of devotees, contributing not only to spiritual enrichment but also to the local economy. He said that the Ganga Expressway that will connect Meerut to Prayagraj will become the largest expressway in the country, facilitating greater connectivity and economic growth. He added that a survey will soon be conducted to connect the expressway, linking it with the Purvanchal Expressway. “The stronger the infrastructure, the better the connectivity, the better the possibilities of development and economy,” Adityanath said. He emphasised that infrastructure projects like these are pivotal in driving the state’s economic prosperity.

The CM also spoke about rural welfare and said that water scarcity issues in Mirzapur are now history. Under the ‘Har Ghar Nal’ scheme, the current government is working to ensure access to clean drinking water in every household, he said, and added steps are being taken to prevent a water crisis in the summer months.

The CM said that under Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam Yojana, young entrepreneurs are eligible for interest-free loans up to Rs. 5 lakh, with additional support in the form of margin money and loan guarantees. Adityanath emphasised that timely repayment would allow entrepreneurs to access higher loans in the future.