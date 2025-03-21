Faith generating livelihoods for many in Ayodhya: Adityanath

Lucknow, Mar 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said faith is fuelling many livelihoods in Ayodhya with a large influx of devotees.

The CM made the remarks as he inaugurated a soft drink bottling plant in Ayodhya.

Addressing a gathering, Adityanath said, "Devotees coming from the country and the world are eager to see Ayodhya. Even today there is a huge crowd of devotees here. This is not just faith, this is also becoming the basis of livelihood." According to a press statement, Adityanath inspected the bottling facility, performed an 'aarti' before the machinery, and planted a sapling on the factory premises.

Adityanath mentioned Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, four-lane roads, and waterway to Haldia via the Saryu and Ballia rivers as plans for better connectivity to the district. PTI CDN VN VN