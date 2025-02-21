Faith, not media hype, driving people to take holy dip at Kumbh despite pollution concerns: Sri M

Prayagraj, Feb 21 (PTI) Despite reports of water pollution, it is faith rather than media hype that continues to draw millions of devotees to take the holy dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela, according to philosopher and spiritual leader Sri M. He has called for enhanced crowd management measures ahead of the festival's conclusion on Shivaratri.

Speaking from his akhara on the banks of the Triveni Sangam, the 76-year-old Padma Bhushan recipient emphasised that devotees' deep-rooted faith transcends environmental concerns.

"Human beings are always insecure. In this restlessness, where you think everything is okay, something goes wrong. People are hoping for relief...

They believe touching the feet of holy men and taking a dip in the river will cleanse them," Sri M told PTI in an interview.

While acknowledging the role of media coverage in attracting visitors, he maintained that the massive turnout is primarily driven by spiritual conviction.

"Partly yes, there may be media hype. But in reality, crores of people have come," he said, adding that different visitors come with varying intentions.

On the controversial issue of river pollution, Sri M said, "The team from the Centre is saying it is polluted, the team from the state is saying it is not polluted. There is no river anywhere (in the world) that doesn't have a little bit of pollution." He challenged those who deny pollution to "drink a glass of this water." "As far as it is comparatively clean, I would say it is okay (to take a dip). Even if it is not so clean, people who have faith will do it. There is no way you can stop it. It overrules all these things. Otherwise it is not called faith," he added.

For serious spiritual seekers, Sri M suggested that visiting the Maha Kumbh isn't mandatory. "Serious spiritual aspirants need not go to Kumbh and not necessary to have a dip. If they come, they come so that others would have benefit from their presence," he explained.

With Shivaratri approaching on February 26, Sri M warned authorities to prepare for larger crowds, especially in light of the recent stampede.

While praising the overall management of the mega event, he stressed the need for enhanced safety measures. "The weekend is coming. I do not expect this [crowd] is going to be less. So it is a message to the government or whosoever is organising to be more prepared," he cautioned.

The spiritual leader, who was born Mumtaz Ali Khan in Thiruvananthapuram in an educated Muslim family, expressed concern that the Maha Kumbh's original purpose of fostering a dialogue between Hindu sects has been largely forgotten.

"The original purpose of organising Kumbh is to bring all Hindu sects together and have dialogue and discuss about the philosophy. Unfortunately, this hardly happens today," he observed.

Speaking about his own spiritual lineage, Sri M, who is also known as Madhukar Nath, clarified that while his Satsang Foundation isn't affiliated with any akhara, he belongs to the 'Nath Sampradaya' through his Guru Maheswanath.

He noted that the Nath tradition, which began with spiritual teachers Adinath, Matasyendranath, and Gorakhnath, doesn't have any special connection to the Kumbh.

For those unable to attend the festival, Sri M offered alternative spiritual guidance: "Close your eyes and think of having a wonderful bath in the river and sadhus around and be satisfied with it." He also advised the modern youth to approach spiritual matters with an enquiring mind, rather than an outright rejection, emphasising the importance of reasoning and rationality in spiritual pursuit. PTI LUX MNK MNK