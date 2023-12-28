Faith plays pivotal role in guiding society: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Dec 28 (PTI) Calling for the preservation and promotion of traditional faith system in Arunachal Pradesh, Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik on Thursday said faith plays a pivotal role in guiding society.

Advertisment

Addressing the 24th Foundation Day of Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) here, Parnaik said continuation of the traditions will promote harmony, self-belief and amity in society.

Expressing concern for some indigenous tribes in the state who may lose their cultural heritage and traditions due to outside influence, the governor asked the IFCSAP to integrate and protect their age-old culture.

"Indigenous prayer centres are places of spiritual learning and a large number of people attend such programmes," Parnaik said and suggested that messages of development, education, health and hygiene must also be spread through these centers.

Advertisment

Parnaik urged indigenous faith believers to be active partners in the government's Viksit Bharat initiative and advised them to reach out to eligible beneficiaries and assist them to avail benefits of welfare schemes, programmes and projects of the state and the Centre.

During his recent tour, the governor attended prayer meetings in Tirap and Changlang districts and commended the IFCSAP for promoting indigenous belief system.

He praised some centres for the rehabilitation of drug addicts.

Advertisment

The governor also presented the ‘IFCSAP Ratna Award’ to Padma Shree awardee Y D Thongchi for his contribution to the promotion of culture and indigenous belief system in the state.

Congratulating Thongchi for the award, Parnaik called upon the younger generation to be inspired by the renowned literary exponent of the state.

He said literary activities will preserve the essence of the cultural heritage of society.

Earlier, the governor lit the inaugural lamp of the event and paid tribute to Talom Rokbo, pioneer of indigenous faith movement in the state. PTI UPL UPL MNB