Faizabad SP MP who bested BJP in Ayodhya meets Uddhav

Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP from Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad, Awdesh Prasad, on Saturday met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray here.

Prasad, whose constituency covers the temple town of Ayodhya, was accompanied by Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra MLAs Abu Azmi and Rais Shaikh.

Prasad's victory in the Lok Sabha polls was seen as a major achievement by the opposition.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray said there were discussions on several issues between the leaders of the two parties.

Taking a dig at former ally BJP, he said the ruling party's Hindutva is political.

Aaditya Thackeray said Prasad has been serving Lord Ram and the people of Ayodhya for a long time, which led to his victory. PTI PR BNM