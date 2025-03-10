Fake Aadhar card centre busted in Kerala''s Perumbavoor, Assam native held

Kochi, Mar 10 (PTI) The Kerala Police on Monday busted a fake Aadhaar card manufacturing unit in Perumbavoor near here and arrested an Assam native in connection with the case, officials said.

A special investigation team led by Perumbavoor ASP Sakthi Singh Arya, arrested Harijul Islam (26), a native of Nagaon of Assam, police said.

He was reportedly engaged in producing forged documents for migrant workers.

The illegal operation was exposed during an inspection carried out under 'Operation Clean Perumbavoor', police added.

The unit was functioning inside a mobile phone shop, located on the ground floor of a shopping complex near the private bus stand in Perumbavoor.

During the raid, police seized several fake Aadhaar cards, laptops, printers, mobile phones, and cash amounting to approximately Rs 50,000, police said.

The investigation has been intensified, and further probes are underway.

The raid was conducted based on a tip-off received by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Dr Vaibhav Saxena, police added. PTI ARM ARM ADB