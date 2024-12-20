Fake AB-PMJAY cards: ED searches at hospitals in Aug led to seizure of Rs 88 lakh, LS told

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Searches conducted at some hospitals in August in connection with alleged generation of fake Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards have led to seizure of cash amounting to around Rs 88 lakh and various incriminating documents and digital devices, Lok Sabha was informed Friday.

The ED conducted searches at 20 locations in a case related to alleged generation of fake Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards in August, Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav said in a written reply.

The locations searched included seven hospitals and their key management persons, he said.

"The search operations led to seizure of cash amounting to approximately Rs 88 lakh and various incriminating documents and digital devices," Jadhav stated.

The searches were conducted in Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh at Shree Banke Bihari Hospital, Fortis Hospital Himachal Healthcare Private Limited, City Super Speciality Hospital, Shri Balaji Hospital, Shri Harihar Hospital, Sood Nursing Home, Neelkanth Hospital for collection of evidences of the offence of money-laundering.

Further, three cases pertaining to forged claims by hospitals empanelled under AB-PMJAY in Assam have been recorded by the ED, he said. PTI PLB ZMN