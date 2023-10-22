Fake antibiotic medicines worth Rs 17.5 lakh seized in raids across Gujarat; 4 held

Ahmedabad, Oct 22 (PTI) Fake antibiotic drugs worth Rs 17.5 lakh and used to treat serious diseases have been seized in raids across various cities of Gujarat and four persons apprehended in this connection, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Some of these persons worked as medical representatives of "benami" companies and used to deliver the fake medicines to doctors, the Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) said in a release.

The FDCA officials conducted raids in various cities such Nadiad, Surat, Ahmedabad and Rajkot and seized the fake drugs, it said.

"Fake antibiotic drugs worth Rs 17.5 lakh used to treat serious diseases were seized from Ahmedabad and other cities," Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) Commissioner HG Koshia said.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, the Ahmedabad office of the food and drug regulator nabbed one Khimaram Kumhar in Ahmedabad with 99 boxes of POSMOX CV 625 antibiotic tablets worth Rs 2,61,250 on Friday, a release from the FDCA said.

When questioned, the man revealed the fake medicines were delivered to him allegedly by one Arun Amera, also a resident of Ahmedabad, who in-turn led the officials to another accused, identified as Vipul Degda.

From Degda, five different fake antibiotic medicines having a total value of Rs 4,83,300 were confiscated, the release said.

Advertisment

Degda led the officials to one Darshan Vyas, who was being questioned.

An examination of Degda's mobile phone revealed he had supplied fake antibiotic medicines to doctors in different cities of the state without bills, the FDCA said.

Later, the officials also conducted raids in Ahmedabad and other cities and seized fake antibiotic drugs worth Rs 10.50 lakh, it said.

Advertisment

"Some of these persons worked as medical representatives of benami companies and used to deliver these fake antibiotic medicines to doctors," stated the release.

During the probe, the FDCA found these drugs were shown as manufactured by a pharmaceutical company at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

When the FDCA here contacted authorities in Himachal Pradesh, they said no such manufacturing firm existed, the release said.

The four persons were detained and handed over to Isanpur police in Ahmedabad for further investigation, it said, adding a case was registered under provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. PTI KA GK