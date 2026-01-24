Fake app scam busted near Kolkata, five arrested

Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) Police busted a cyber fraud racket operating through fake mobile applications and arrested five persons from Maheshtala in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas on charges of cheating and data theft, an officer said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused created and circulated malicious mobile applications that, once installed, gave them complete control over the user's smartphone, allowing access to banking credentials and personal data, which were later used for financial fraud.

"As soon as the app was downloaded, the victim's phone came under the control of the accused. Sensitive information, including bank details, was stolen and misused," a senior police officer said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Abhimanyu Kumar alias Raja, Mohammad Samar, Neeraj Kumar, Mohammad Imran, and Sejan Philips, he said.

Four of the accused are residents of Bihar, while Philips is a resident of Maharashtra, he added.

During the operation, police seized 10 laptops, 24 mobile phones, and two routers from the accused.

"These apps were promoted through social media and other online platforms and were designed to appear genuine," the officer said.

"We are examining whether more people are involved and tracking the money trail," he added.

Police said the accused have been taken into custody and further investigation is underway. PTI SCH MNB