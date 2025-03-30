Fake Apple products worth Rs 1 cr seized in Goa, 3 arresed

Panaji: Three persons were arrested allegedly with fake Apple products worth Rs 1 crore in Mapusa in Goa, a police official said on Sunday.

A police spokesperson identified the three accused as Arjun Kumar, Karmi Bharti and Dashrath Puri, all originally from Rajasthan.

"A raid was conducted at different shops in Mapusa on March 27 along with staffers of Apple Inc. We recovered fake Apple products, including back panels, batteries, flash lights, cameras, earphones, power adaptor and data cables worth Rs 1 crore. The three have been charged under Copyright Act," the official said.