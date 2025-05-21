Fake bomb alarm at Palghar collector's office

Palghar, May 20 (PTI) The collector's office in Maharashtra's Palghar received a bomb threat email in the early hours of Tuesday, prompting the police to evacuate the premises, officials said.

The threat turned out to be a hoax, a senior police officer said late at night.

An email was sent to the official ID of the collectorate around 6.23 am, stating that RDX was planted on the premises and it would explode at 3.30 pm, they said.

District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, along with his senior officials, rushed to the spot and launched a search.

Teams with hand-held metal detectors were stationed at the collectorate, and as a precautionary measure, a QRT squad was requisitioned, Patil told reporters.

Chief of Disaster Management Cell Vivekanand Kadam said the premises was evacuated at 11 am, and a search is underway.

Patil said the threat message turned out to be fake as no suspicious object was found.

He said Palghar Police was taking the help of the Maharashtra cyber cell to detect the origin of the mail, and further steps are awaited. PTI COR ARU NSK