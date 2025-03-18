Fake bomb threat at Pathanamthitta Collectorate in Kerala

Pathanamthitta(Kerala), Mar 18 (PTI) A bomb threat was received at the District Collector's office here on Tuesday leading to evacuation of the building and deployment of the bomb squad to search the premises, police said.

After a thorough inspection it was found that it was a "fake threat", a senior police officer of the district said.

The threat was received on the official email of the Collector following which the police was asked to carry out the inspection, the officer said.

The officer said that police was investigating the source of the email containing the fake threat.

A similar threat was received at the Thiruvananthapuram Collector's office also during the day and it too was found to be a hoax. PTI HMP HMP ROH