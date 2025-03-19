Fake bomb threat at Wayanad Collectorate in Kerala

Wayanad(Kerala), Mar 19 (PTI) Police and bomb squad carried out an inspection at the Wayanad Collectorate on Wednesday following receipt of an email claiming that explosives were placed in the building, the district administration said.

However, it turned out to be a fake threat, a district administration official said and added that the email was received on the Collector's official email-id a day ago, but was noticed only on Wednesday.

An officer of Kalpetta police station here said that they were informed by the Wayanad Collectorate in the morning about the threat and immediately a bomb squad unit and other officers were dispatched to carry out an inspection.

"It turned out to be a hoax," the officer said.

The police said it was looking into the source of the email containing the fake threat.

Similar fake bomb threats were received at the Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta Collectors' office on Tuesday.