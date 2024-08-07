Fake bomb threat by passenger at Kochi airport delays flight to Thailand

Kochi: A fake bomb threat made by a passenger on Wednesday during a security check prior to travelling to Thailand from the international airport here resulted in the concerned flight getting delayed by two hours and him landing in police custody.

According to a statement issued by the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), the bomb threat was received by the passenger travelling on Thai Lion Air flight SL211.

"The passenger issued a threat to airline security staff during the Secondary ladder point Check (SLPC) at gate number 19. In response to the bomb threat, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) convened at 0200 hours at Terminal 3 and declared the threat as non-specific.

"However, due to the boarding of co-passengers under the same PNR, the committee directed that an SLPC and aircraft check be conducted after deplaning the passengers. The flight departed at 04.30 am. There was a delay of two hours," CIAL said.

The passenger was handed over to the police for further proceedings, it added.