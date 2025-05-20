Fake branded jeans, accessories worth Rs 3.49 lakh seized from Bhiwandi godown

Thane, May 20 (PTI) Fake branded jeans and accessories worth Rs 3.49 lakh were seized from a garment godown in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The police raided the godown in the Khoni area of Bhiwandi town on May 16 and seized counterfeit garments and accessories bearing the label of an international brand, an official said.

"We are investigating the source of the counterfeit materials and distribution channels. No one has been arrested yet," sub-inspector Amit Gote said.

He said a case has been registered for copyright infringement. PTI COR ARU