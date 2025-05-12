Fake BSF jawan held

Gwalior, May 12 (PTI) A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a BSF jawan in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a deception even his family members were unaware of, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Rahul Singh Jatav, started posing as a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan after he failed to clear the recruitment test conducted by the paramilitary force in 2022.

Jatav was intercepted in Makoda village located near the Tekanpur BSF Academy, under the Bilaua police station limits, an official said. He hails from Khidarpur village in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh.

"Police on Sunday questioned Jatav who was clad in the BSF uniform. He failed to produce any identity card. He tried to mislead the police by claiming that the uniform belonged to his brother," said Bilaua police station officer Ila Tandon.

Jatav revealed that he started wearing BSF uniform after he failed to crack the BSF recruitment exam held in 2022. He used to pose as a jawan of the paramilitary force even in front of his family, Tandon added.

He was arrested under section 205 (Wearing or carrying a public servant's garb or token with fraudulent intent) of the BNS.

Police are interrogating how Jatav sourced the BSF uniform and whether he has cheated any individual. PTI COR ADU NSK