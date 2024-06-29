Fake call centre busted, 73 arrested

Noida (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) Police in Noida have unearthed a fake call centre that allegedly duped people living in the US and arrested 73 people from the premises.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Hridayesh Katheria said that a gang was operating from the Bhutanese Anthem Complex in Sector 90.

Police arrested 73 people, including 33 women, he said, adding that the leader of this gang is absconding.

According to Katheria, 14 mobile phones, 73 computers, three routers and Rs 48,000 in cash have been recovered from the site.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that these people used to cheat people by putting a virus in their computers and laptops and then threatening them," an official said. PTI CORR RT