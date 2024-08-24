Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 20 arrested

Gurugram, Aug 24 (PTI) A fake call centre being run in three flats of Flora Avenue 33 society on Sohna road was busted with the arrest of 20 people, including 4 women, police said on Saturday.

The accused were duping foreign nationals on the pretext of providing online technical support, they said, adding that 25 mobile phones, 16 laptops and Rs 50,000 cash were recovered from their possession.

According to the police, they got a tip off that a fake call centre is being run in flat A-20, 21, and 22 in Flora Avenue 33 society wherein foreign nationals are being defrauded on the pretext of online technical support.

Following the tip off, a raid was conducted by the team of cybercrime south police station on Friday night where the men and women were found busy on laptops and mobiles, they said.

Most of them were busy making calls in English using their headphones. On asking they could not show any valid OSP licences of Department of Telecommunications or any other agreement/MoU related to their work, said police.

Twenty people, including 4 women, from the fake call centre. Most of the accused are natives of Manipur, Nagaland and Nepal.

An FIR was registered against the accused at cybercrime south police station under relevant sections of BNS and IT act, said police.

During police interrogation, it was revealed that Mahender Bajrang Singh is the manager of the call centre which is being run from May in these rented flats.

"The accused send bulk voice mail / messages and duping foreigners through pop ups in the name of technical support. By taking remote access to their computer, laptops through Dialler/X-Lite Application, they take about 100 to 500 dollars per customer to get the computer system repaired after detecting the technical fault in the computer. They had charged an amount of 100-500 US dollars through a gift card. We are questioning the accused," ACP cyber Priyanshu Dewan said.