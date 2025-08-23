Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, six arrested

Gurugram, Aug 23 (PTI) Police have busted a fake call centre allegedly involved in credit card frauds and arrested six persons, including a woman, officials said on Friday.

The raid was conducted late Thursday night in the Sector 30 area following a complaint filed on August 9 by a man who was duped by a caller posing as a bank employee, they said.

According to police, the accused used to impersonate bank officials and lure victims under the pretext of redeeming credit card points. They would send a link to a fake application, obtain the victim's credit card details and OTP, and transfer money fraudulently.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ansar Khan (31) and Ahzaz (27), residents of Jurhera village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district; Nisar Khan (20) and Suraj Kumar (26) of Rampura village in Alwar district; Yogendra (29) of Karampura in Delhi; and Sarita (25) from Almora district in Uttarakhand, police said.

All accused are school dropouts, having studied between Class V and Class XII, they added.

Police recovered 11 mobile phones from their possession. During questioning, the accused told police that the call centre had been operated for the last three months by Anuj, who remains at large.

"As per Anuj's instructions, the accused used to make calls and defraud people. After transferring money from credit cards, they purchased Petro cards, which were sold to taxi drivers to convert the amount into cash. The accused received a 10 per cent commission on the amount siphoned off," said ACP Cyber Crime, Priyanshu Dewan.

Further investigation is underway, and raids are being conducted to nab the mastermind, he added.