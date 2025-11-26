Fake call centre busted in Kolkata, 10 arrested

Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) A fake call centre was busted in Kolkata's Kasba area on Wednesday and 10 people working there were arrested, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a building in Kasba and found several people, mostly from outside West Bengal, making calls using mobile phones.

They had also sent WhatsApp texts, allegedly promising rewards and prizes using forged documents carrying the names, logos and seals of several organisations, a police officer said.

They also created a fake lottery website of a southern state using doctored images of government officials and ministers from there, he said.

"The website link was allegedly shared with victims to induce them to transfer money as processing or registration fees into anonymous bank accounts through various payment modes," he added.

Thirty mobile phones, one laptop, several incriminating materials and fake identity cards of financial companies were seized during the raid, he added.

"The arrested persons claimed to have received payments or commissions from an individual in Kharagpur, and investigators suspect that others from the industrial town and neighbouring areas may also be involved," he added. PTI SCH ACD