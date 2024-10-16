Fake call centre busted in Odisha, six detained

Bhubaneswar, Oct 16 (PTI) The police on Wednesday busted a fake call centre in the Sundarpada area here and detained six people for their alleged involvement in the cybercrime, an officer said.

After receiving intelligence input, a team comprising our cyber police and local police conducted a raid in a flat on an apartment and busted a fake call centre early this morning, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Bhubaneswar, Pinak Mishra, told media persons here.

As per the preliminary investigation, six young people were running the fake call centre to cheat people by sending malicious emails and links, he said.

“Our expert (technical) team has rushed to the fake call centre for further investigation,” Mishra said.

The police have seized digital devices, including a laptop and mobile phones, from the spot.