Fake call centre duping US citizens busted in Delhi, four arrested

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted a fake call centre and arrested four people from Netaji Subash Place in northwestern part of the city, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The accused have been identified as Shantnu (39), a resident of Burari; Swapan (36), a resident of Pitampura; Virender (38) and Pankaj (37), the residents of Rohini, they said.

A secret information was received regarding a fake international call centre running in Netaji Subash Place, Pitampura, under the garb of travel agency where the US citizens were being cheated on the pretext of providing inexpensive air tickets, said a senior police officer.

The team conducted a raid at the premises and a fake call centre was found running where the US citizens were being cheated, the officer added.

Advertisment

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that 18 computers, four mobile phones, one laptop, one router and other articles used in the crime were recovered during the search.

Four main accused people, along with their 20 supporting staff, were also found present there, he added.

It was disclosed that one of their associates Rohit Dass is in the US, said Yadav, adding they got developed a travelling website and managed the position of display of their website on top search by investing a lot of money.

Whenever any traveller enquired about the details of his travel plans from the US airlines, such calls got diverted to their website. They lured the victims in name of air fares at cheaper rates and procured all his personal details, police said.

While issuing the ticketing to the victim, they managed to split the payment of air fare and charged extra USD 100 to 200 per traveller deducted from the accounts of victim, said police, adding the cheated money immediately got transferred to the account of US based co-accused and from where the payment got disbursed to all the associates. PTI NIT AS AS