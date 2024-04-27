Fake call centre offering loans busted in Gurugram, 3 held

Gurugram, Apr 27 (PTI) The police have arrested three people, including two women, for allegedly duping people under the pretext of providing easy loans, officials here said on Saturday. The accused were arrested from Sector 31 on Friday using the Pratibimb app (designed to reveal the geographical locations of mobile numbers linked to cyber fraud cases across the country), police said. The three accused operated a fake call centre to dupe people under the pretext of providing easy loans. They would ask the victims to transfer money for various charges in different bank accounts, Assistant Commissioner of Police Priyanshu Dewan said. "During interrogation, the main accused Praveen revealed that he and his associates cheated people by pretending to give loans in the name of Tata Capital,” the ACP said. “They also put up posters in distant cities to promote their fraudulent services. When someone contacted them for a loan, they would cheat them by asking the victims to transfer money to different bank accounts as processing charges,” he said. Praveen had hired the two women to lure the victims and paid them in commission, Dewan said.

Police recovered 12 mobile phones, four ATM cards and 1000 loan pamphlets from their possession, he said.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, he added.