Fake call centre targeting foreigners busted in Gurugram, 10 held

Gurugram, Aug 17 (PTI) The Gurugram Police on Thursday said it has busted a fake call center and arrested 10 people, including a woman, for allegedly duping foreign nationals on the pretext of providing them with technical assistance.

The fake call center was being operated from a house in Sector 43, police said.

Three mobile phones, 10 laptops, an internet modem and Rs 10 lakh cash have been recovered from the possession of the accused. An FIR has been registered against the accused at Cyber Crime East Police Station on Thursday, they added.

According to the police, the information about the fake call center was received on Wednesday night.

A team raided the house and arrested a total of 10 accused. Among those arrested, Deepak was running the fake call centre from August 2022 and Manish was working as a manager while others were getting paid in terms of salary and incentives, police said.

"Virtual numbers have been taken by the accused to provide customer care service of technical support to foreign nationals. Calls land on these numbers and the staff talks to foreign nationals on incoming calls through the dialler. They claim to solve the problems related to companies like Amazon, PayPal and eBay.

"Then in the name of technical support and redressal of complaints, they download the app in their system and gain access to the system. By showing the risk of personal information, system hacking and fear of account hacking, they dupe USD 100-500 on the pretext of customer service. We are questioning the accused," said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime). PTI COR CK