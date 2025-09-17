Fake call centre used for defrauding US citizens busted in Kolkata, 10 arrested

Kolkata, Sept 17 (PTI) Ten people were arrested for allegedly duping US citizens as a fake call centre was busted in Kolkata, police said on Wednesday.

The accused persons posed as representatives of a global fintech company and dialled US citizens under various pretexts, such as offering technical support or promising money transfers, to defraud them, an officer said.

Two apartments from where this fake call centre was operating were raided on Tuesday night, and the arrests were made, he said.

"We received multiple complaints, which prompted a full-scale investigation and last night's raid," he added.

A total of Rs 10 lakh in cash, eight laptops, a large quantity of gold, and three exercise books containing records of financial transactions and call centre operations were recovered in the raid, the officer said.

Two high-end vehicles and 10 luxury watches were also seized, he said. PTI SCH SOM