Fake call centre used for duping pregnant women busted in Jharkhand's Giridih, 9 arrested

Giridih, Oct 9 (PTI) A fake call centre that was being used for duping pregnant women was busted in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Monday, and nine people were arrested, police said.

The call centre was being operated out of a newly-constructed house in Bodo in Panchamba police station area, they said.

The accused used to target pregnant women in the name of getting them benefits of government welfare schemes, and used to siphon off money from their accounts, Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Sharma said.

They also used to target electricity consumers, and befooled them in the garb of getting their bills paid, he said.

Sharma said that a team led by DSP (Cyber) Sandip Suman raided the house, and arrested seven persons from there.

"On the information obtained during interrogation, two more persons were arrested," he said.

Among the items seized in the raids were 16 mobile phones, 25 SIM cards, four ATM cards, six passbooks, two chequebooks, three QR codes and two motorcycles.