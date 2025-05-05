Fake candidate held during police recruitment process in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), May 5 (PTI) A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly posing as a candidate during the ongoing police constable recruitment process at the Police Lines campus.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh said that the incident occurred during the medical examination and character verification stage.
A youth identified as Abhishek Solanki, a resident of Sedampur village, arrived at the venue and presented a call letter, requesting that his medical examination be conducted despite his name not appearing on the list, Singh said.
On scrutiny, the call letter was found to be fake, the officer said, adding that during interrogation, the accused admitted to having fabricated the document.
The youth was taken into custody, and a case has been registered at Kotwali Nagar police station. A probe is on in the matter.