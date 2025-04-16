'Fake' cardiologist case: MP health department suspends licence of Damoh hospital

Damoh (MP), Apr 16 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh health department on Wednesday suspended the licence of Damoh-based Mission Hospital, where alleged fake cardiologist Narendra Yadav alias Narendra John Camm performed unauthorised surgeries on patients, an official said.

As per a complaint filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), seven heart patients operated by Yadav, who has been arrested, later died.

Damoh district's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Mukesh Jain said the hospital's licence expired on March 31, 2025, and its management had applied for renewal in December last year.

The application for renewal of the licence, an official authorization needed by a healthcare facility to function legally, was returned to the management after some shortcomings were found in the hospital, he said.

Jain said the hospital was told to apply again within seven days after removing the shortcomings.

"The hospital failed to resubmit the application within the stipulated time. So, the licence of Mission Hospital has been suspended till further orders. The hospital has been told not to admit new patients. Instructions have been given to shift the patients admitted there to the Damoh district hospital," Jain told reporters.

He said the hospital did not have doctors to run its catheterisation laboratory or cath lab and look after some other departments.

On Tuesday, the police registered a case against nine persons for allegedly running an illegal cath lab in the hospital, days after the facility was sealed.

"Nine persons, including the director of Mission Hospital, have been booked for getting the registration of the cath lab done through online mode on the basis of forged documents," police said.

According to an official, the hospital had obtained registration for the cath lab by forging the signature of a Jabalpur-based doctor, Akhilesh Dubey.

Police arrested Yadav from Prayagraj in adjoining Uttar Pradesh on April 8 for alleged forgery and other offences after a probe was initiated into the death of seven patients at the hospital.

On April 6, police registered an FIR against Yadav for allegedly possessing a bogus medical degree on a complaint filed by Damoh CMHO Jain.

According to police, Yadav impersonated a UK cardiologist and pretended to be Dr Narendra John Camm.

The FIR was registered against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 315 (4) (dishonest misappropriation), 338 (forgery), 336 (3) (creating or altering documents or electronic records with fraudulent intent), 340 (2) (forged documents and electronic records) and 3 (5) (joint criminal liability when a criminal act is committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention).

An NHRC team, which visited Damoh, conducted a separate probe after receiving a separate complaint that seven heart patients treated by Yadav at the hospital later died.

The complaint, lodged by a local resident, alleged these patients were under the care of the "fake" cardiologist and they died due to wrong treatment. PTI COR ADU RSY