'Fake' cardiologist case: Nine booked for running illegal cath lab in hospital

Damoh (MP), Apr 15 (PTI) Police have registered a case against nine persons for allegedly running an illegal catheterisation laboratory or cath lab at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, where 'fake' cardiologist Narendra Yadav alias Narendra John Camm performed procedures on patients, seven of whom died, officials said.

Last week, the authorities had sealed the cath lab of the Missionary Hospital Damoh.

"Nine persons, including the director and managing committee of the Mission Hospital have been booked for getting the registration of the cath lab through online mode on the basis of forged documents," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sandeep Mishra said.

The hospital had obtained registration for the cath lab by forging the signature of Jabalpur-based Dr Akhilesh Dubey, he said.

Some patients died in this hospital after an angioplasty procedure in this cath lab, the deaths of some patients were caused, Mishra said.

The nine accused were identified as Ashim Newton, Frank Harrison, Indu Lal, Jeevan Massey, Roshan Prasad, Qadir Yusuf, Ajay Lal, Sanjeev Lambard and Vijay Lambard, he added.

Police sources said that Ajay Lal was the director of the Mission Hospital.

The case against them was filed based on a complaint lodged by Damoh's Chief Medical and Health Officer. They were booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Upcharyagriha Tatha Rujopchar Sambandhi Sthapanaye (Registrikaran Tatha Anugyapan) Adhiniyam, 1973.

The police arrested Dr Narendra Yadav aka Narendra John Camm from Prayagraj (UP) on April 8 for alleged forgery and other offences, after a probe was initiated into the deaths of seven patients at the Missionary Hospital.

On April 6, the police here registered an FIR against Yadav for allegedly possessing a bogus medical degree on a complaint filed by Damoh Chief Medical and Health Officer M K Jain.

A National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team also conducted a probe after receiving a complaint that seven patients allegedly treated by Yadav alias Camm at the Missionary Hospital died. PTI COR ADU NP