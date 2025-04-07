Fake cardiologist, who worked at Damoh hospital in MP, arrested from Prayagraj

Damoh (MP): Police on Monday arrested Narendra John Camm, an alleged fake cardiologist who is being linked to death of seven patients at a missionary hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, from adjoining Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said.

On Sunday midnight, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused, who allegedly possesses a bogus medical degree, on forgery and cheating charges on a complaint by Damoh district's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) MK Jain.

Damoh Superintendent of Police (SP) Shrut Kirti Somwanshi told PTI, "The accused, Dr Narendra John Camm, was arrested from Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh). Our team conducted a raid and arrested him. Our team is bringing him here." The accused will be later produced in court, he said.

The police officer said the accused will be interrogated on questions raised by the CMHO in his complaint.

"In the original complaint (submitted to NHRC), there was a mention of death of seven patients at Mission Hospital. Another complaint (filed by CMHO Jain) was related to verification of the doctor's degree," the SP said.

Primary verification revealed the doctor's certificate was fake, Somwanshi said.

The FIR has been filed on forgery and cheating charges and arrest has been made on the basis of that, he maintained.

"About the death of patients in the hospital, the district collector has handed over the probe to the Jabalpur Medical College after the report of CMHO. Further investigation will be conducted on the basis of their (Jabalpur Medical College) report," the SP said.