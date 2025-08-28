Fake cop nabbed driving beacon top car, wearing police uniform in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Dholpur (Rajasthan), Aug 27 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police on Wednesday arrested a man impersonating an additional director general after he was found driving around in a car fitted with a blue beacon and three stars in Dholpur, police said.

Supriyo Mukherjee, 45, a resident of West Bengal, was travelling to Punjab with his wife when he was intercepted, Circle Officer (CO) Dholpur Munesh Meena said.

Mukherjee was caught wearing a uniform, and he attempted to intimidate police when his vehicle was stopped.

He introduced himself as an ADG of the "National Security Cop" and produced four different identity cards.

Subsequent checks revealed that all documents were fake, he said.

Police recovered five forged identity cards, photographs of him in different uniforms and four dummy firearms, two mobile phones, two laptops, and a tablet from his possession.

A Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car marked with "Government of India" insignia he was driving, was also impounded.

During questioning, Mukherjee admitted that he used the fake uniform, insignia and IDs to avoid paying toll tax and to create an impression.

The accused had stayed overnight at a hotel in Gwalior before heading towards Punjab on Wednesday morning. PTI SDA VN VN