Fake CRPF inspector held after his car hits biker

Indore, Jul 23 (PTI) A dismissed CRPF sub-inspector was apprehended for allegedly posing as an inspector and ramming his car into a motorcycle in Indore, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Ganesh Parmar (35), was clad in the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) inspector's uniform when the incident occurred in Lasudia area on Monday night, a police officer said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh told reporters that Parmar was driving the car recklessly to intimidate people when it hit a motorcycle.

"Parmar was trying to flee from the spot when he was apprehended by local people and subsequently handed over to police. He was taken into custody and medically examined," he said.

"Parmar was dismissed from CRPF as a sub-inspector. The uniform probably belongs to his brother who is in CPPF," Singh said.

A case has been registered against Parmar under relevant legal provisions and a detailed investigation is underway.

The accused has not been formally arrested yet, he said.